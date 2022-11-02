Littleton Truck Driver Facing Charges For Worcester Woman Found Dead In Georgia

A Massachusetts truck driver was arrested in Indiana last week for the murder of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead at Georgia truck stop last month, authorities and reports said.

Jason Palmer, age 45, of Littleton, was arrested at a Sinclair Gas Station of I-70 in Indiana on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Palmer had multiple warrants out of Georgia regarding the death of 45-year-old Jessica Goodrich, of Worcester.

Goodrich's body was found in the woods off a service road near Roadie's Chevron Truck Shop in Woodbine, GA., NECN reports citing officials. Investigators learned that Goodrich was a passenger in Palmer's truck, the outlet continues.

While their relationship was identified by officials, Goodrich's sister Pamela Shays told News4JAX the duo was in an on-and-off again relationship. Shays also said Goodrich and Palmer were having issues while they were traveling together.

“He told me that he was going to put my sister on a plane and send her back home," Shays told the outlet. “It was an abusive relationship between both of them."

Goodrich leaves behind three sons, four sisters her parents and many other family members and friends, according to her obituary. Her services were held last Friday.

Plamer was initially charged with murder, aggravated assault and concealing death, Indiana State Police add. At the time of his arrest, Palmer was taken to the Wayne County Jail and held without bond pending extradition back to Georgia.

