Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly In Worcester Shooting A Film

Kristin Palpini
Lawrence, DiCaprio
Lawrence, DiCaprio Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Lawrence by Sean Reynolds from Liverpool; DiCaprio by David Shankbone

A-List stars can be spotted in Worcester as filming for a new Netflix movie gets underway.

On Friday, Dec. 4, film crews set up at the base of the Mercantile Center to shoot scenes for a romantic drama set to debut on the streaming service starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, according to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

The movie is called “Don’t Look Up” and is being filmed in Worcester as well as Boston and other locations in Massachusetts. Some scenes will be shot at the DCU Center.

Lawrence and DiCaprio play star-crossed lovers who also happen to be astronomers that discover a meteor on a collision course with Earth.

The cast also includes Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchette.

