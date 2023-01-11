Fitchburg Woman Wins $1M In Massachusetts Lottery

Contact Us
Fanny Almanzar Thomas plans to buy a home and car with the cash.
Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

Fanny Almanzar Thomas of Fitchburg is $1 million richer after she won the Massachusetts State Lottery’s $1,000,000 Winning 7 instant ticket game. 

Well, she's $650,000 richer before taxes because she chose to take the lump sum payment rather than the annuity. She plans to use the money to buy a house and a car, she told the lottery. 

Almanzar Thomas bought the lucky ticket at Wyman’s Liquors at 519 Electric Avenue in Fitchburg. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

