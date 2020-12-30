First Case Of COVID-19 Variant Discovered In US

The first reported case of a COVID-19 variant that’s been making people in the United Kingdom sick has been discovered in the U.S.

The announcement was made Tuesday, Dec. 29, according to the Associated Press, by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

The variant virus was found in Colorado in a man in his 20s who is now isolating in Denver. He has no recent travel history.

The COVID-19 variant - CoV-2 - is more contagious than COVID-19. The vaccinations being distributed now are expected to be effective against COVID-19 and the new CoV-2.

“There is a lot we don’t know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it is significantly more contagious. The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely,” Polis said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.