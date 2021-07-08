Eversouce Says It's Ready For Tropical Storm Elsa

As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the region, Eversource Energy says it is prepared to respond.

Tropical Storm Elsa is set to move into the Northeast region overnight from Thursday, July 8 into Friday, July 9. The storm is set to arrive in portions of New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, mostly along the coast.

Eversource Energy said it has restored power to 80,000 customers throughout the past week's thunderstorms and has been preparing for the tropical storm. The energy company said it has hundreds of crews, and out-of-state crews continue to arrive, to respond to storm damage.

“Since last week, we’ve been checking supplies and preparing," Eversource said. "Now we’re prepositioning crews and equipment based on the latest storm information available and we’ll adjust our approach if necessary.

"Trees are the No. 1 cause of outages and winds of 35-45 mph are expected with this storm and will bring down limbs and branches onto electric lines so we encourage our customers to be prepared for outages as well.

"We can’t control the weather and amount of damage the system will take, but we’re ready to respond as soon as we see an impact.”

