Distracted Driver Slams Into Tractor Trailer On Route 20 In Auburn: Police

Auburn police said airbags likely saved a distracted driver's life after they crashed into the back of a broken down tractor-trailer Wednesday night, Dec. 28.
Auburn police said airbags likely saved a distracted driver's life after they crashed into the back of a broken down tractor-trailer Wednesday night, Dec. 28. Photo Credit: Auburn Police Department

A distracted driver somehow walked away from a  crash Wednesday night, Dec. 20, after they smashed into the back of a disabled tractor-trailer truck on Route 20, Auburn police tweeted

The truck was broken down on the side of the road near St. Mark Street and waiting for a tow, authorities said. Thankfully the airbags deployed and prevented any serious injuries for the driver of the 2006 Toyota, police said. 

MassLive reported the driver had pulled out of a nearby driveway and drove over a road warning triangle before colliding with the 53-foot truck. 

MassLive said police cited the driver for negligent driving. 

