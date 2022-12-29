Distracted Driver Slams Into Tractor Trailer On Route 20 In Auburn: Police

A distracted driver somehow walked away from a crash Wednesday night, Dec. 20, after they smashed into the back of a disabled tractor-trailer truck on Route 20, Auburn police tweeted.

The truck was broken down on the side of the road near St. Mark Street and waiting for a tow, authorities said. Thankfully the airbags deployed and prevented any serious injuries for the driver of the 2006 Toyota, police said.

MassLive reported the driver had pulled out of a nearby driveway and drove over a road warning triangle before colliding with the 53-foot truck.

MassLive said police cited the driver for negligent driving.

