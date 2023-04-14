Daboba In Worcester To Open With Big Promotions This Weekend

A new bubble tea restaurant is set to open this weekend in Worcester, and the owners are marking the occasion with several promotions.

Daboba Worcester will hold a soft opening Friday, April 14, at its 8 Franklin store, with the grand opening set for Saturday, according to its Facebook page.

The store is offering several specials for customers who show up this weekend to support the Worcester location. That includes a buy one, get one free promotion on Saturday for its brown sugar series of drinks. You can also enter a raffle by writing your name on your receipt and submitting it, according to an Instagram post.

Daboba is one of the world's most popular bubble tea chains with locations across the globe. The Worcester store is the 14th location in the United States. It was founded in Malaysia in 2018 and makes its pearls in-house, according to the company's website.

For more information, visit Daboba's social media pages or call 508-926-8220.

