COVID-19: Where To Get Tested In Worcester County

The number of places providing COVID-19 testing has expanded over the last week as Massachusetts and surrounding states pass travel restrictions for people coming in from out of state.

A lot of testing places will provide free tests to people with no health care insurance, according to the Massachusetts COVID-19 online resource center. Some testing places require an appointment, though; it is best to call ahead if a person is planning to get tested.

Depending on the kind of test a person gets - SARS Antigen, PCR, anti-body - makes a difference as to whether a health care insurance provider will cover the cost or not. It also matters if the person being tested is asymptomatic. MassHealth and most health insurance providers will cover a test with a referral from a medical professional.

At a clinic, the average charge for a coronavirus test, without any health insurance coverage, appears to be $50-$150 in Worcester, Hampden, and Hampshire counties.

Here is where you can get tested in your community, according to Massachusetts’ directory (phone numbers provided where available):

ATHOL

Athol Hospital, 2033 Main St., Athol, (978) 249-3511

Tully Walk-in Care, 81 Reservoir Dr., Athol, (978) 248-8558

CVS, 491 Lincoln St.

BURLINGTON

AFC Urgent Care, 90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, (781) 744-5100

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, (781) 744-5100

CVS, 34 Cambridge St., Burlington

CLINTON

UMass Health Alliance - Clinton Hospital, 201 Highland St., Clinton, (978) 466-2000

Rite Aid, 1301 Main St., Clinton

FITCHBURG

CareWell Urgent Care, 380 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, (978) 696-3547

ACTION Community Health Center, 130 Water St., Fitchburg, (978( 878-8100

FRAMINGHAM

CareWelll Urgent Care, 50 Worcester Rd., Framingham, (508) 861-7375

Convenient MD, 236 Cochituate Rd, Framingham (774) 244-3227

GARDNER

Henry Heywood Memorial Hospital, 242 Green St., Gardner (978) 632-2430

Greater Gardner Community Health Center, 175 Connors St., Gardner, (978) 878-8100

LEOMINSTER

Reliant Medical Group, 225 New Lancaster Rd., Leominster (978) 534-6500

UMass Memorial Health Alliance, 60 Hospital Rd., Leominster (978) 466-2850

MedExpress Urgent Care, 241 N. Main St., Leominster, (978) 840-5850

CVS, 246 Mill St., Leominster

Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Center: Keefe Technical High School, 750 Winter St., Framingham (508) 532-5470

MARLBOROUGH

AFC Urgent Care, 38 Boston Post Rd. West, Marlborough (508) 658-0764

UMass Memorial Marlborough Hospital, 157 Union St., Marlborough, (508) 481-5000

CareWell Urgent Care, 757 Boston Post Rd. East, Marlborough, (508) 630-8989

Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Site: Jaworek Elementary School, 444 Hosmer St., Marlborough (774) 232-2659

MILFORD

Milford Regional Medical Center, 14 Prospect St., Milford (508) 473-1190

Walgreens, 5 Medway Rd., Milford

NORTHBOROUGH

CareWell Urgent Care, 333 SW Cutoff, Northborough, (508) 466-8677

MedPost Urgent Care, 10003 Shops Way A, Northborough, (508) 919-8190

PLAINVILLE

Convenient MD, 86 Taunton St., Plainville, (508) 928-5211

SHREWSBURY

CVS, 720 Boston Turnpike Rd., Shrewsbury

SOUTHBRIDGE

Harrington Memorial Hospital, 100 South St., Southbridge, (508) 765-9771

WORCESTER

St. Vincent Hospital, 123 Summer St., Worcester (508) 363-6194

CareWell Urgent Care, 348 Greenwood St., Worcester, (774) 420-2103

CareWell Urgent Care, 500 Lincoln St., Worcester, (774) 420-2111

CVS, 44 West Boylston St., Worcester

AFC Urgent Care, 117A Stafford St., Worcester, (508) 755-4010

Stop the Spread Temporary Testing Site: Worcester Art Magnet School, 315 Nicholas Ave., (508)847-0623

WINCHENDON

CVS, 201 Central St., Winchendon

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.