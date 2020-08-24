COVID-19: Where Are The Hot Spots? Town Trends, Rates - Worcester County (Aug.)

Town COVID-19 positive test rates changed dramatically in Worcester County communities this past week with some of the biggest increases seen in Athol, Brookfield, and Fitchburg.

Communities that saw the largest decline in positive test rates included Blackstone, Dudley, Leominster, and North Brookfield.

Cases in Worcester and Spencer continue to steadily decrease.

Athol’s 14-day positive COVID-19 infection rate went from 0 last week to 2.1 percent this week; 11 more people contracted the virus.

Brookfield has the highest positive test rate in the county with 3.1 percent of tests showing the presence of COVID-19.

In Massachusetts, the goal is that by December the state will have less than 5 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive. On Saturday. Aug. 22, Gov. Charlie Baker reported the state’s 7-day positive test rate was at 1.1 percent, down from 1.4 percent just a week ago. (Massachusetts does not provide 7-day positive test rates for municipalities, only 14-day rates.)

Every Worcester County community met that 5 percent goal in the most recent reporting period released by the governor’s office on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Since Jan. 1 Massachusetts has had a total of 115,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and administered 2.1 million tests. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 8,690 people.

Here is a breakdown of local COVID-19 data: presenting the total number of infections recorded per community since the beginning of the pandemic and the 14-day positive test rate, percent in parenthesis ( ), for the cities and towns in your community:

CLICK HERE FOR A GRAPHIC SHOWING POSITIVE RATES SINCE JULY 17.

Ashburnham 35 (0.3)

Athol 80 (2.1)

Aubrun 236 (1.2)

Barre 62 (0)

Blackstone 63 (0.7)

Bolton 12 (0)

Brookfield 26 (3.1)

Charlton 107 (1.6)

Clinton 268 (1.1)

Douglas 50 (0.4)

Dudley 102 (0.4)

East Brookfield 13 (0)

Fitchburg 846 (2.4)

Gardner 206 (0.8)

Grafton 106 (0.6)

Holden 135 (0.7)

Hopedale 49 (0.8)

Hubbardston 8 (0)

Lancaster 108 (0.6)

Leichester 167 (0.9)

Leominster 8 (0.9)

Lunenburg 72 (0.8)

Mendon 33 (0)

Milford 693 (1.4)

Millbury 229 (0.8)

Millville 25 (2.6)

North Brookfield 23 (0.5)

Northborough 229 (0.3)

Northbridge 329 (1.4)

Oakham 10 (0)

Oxford 88 (1)

Paxton 37 (1)

Petersham 8 (0)

Rutland 58 (1.1)

Shrewsbury 366 (0.7)

Southbridge 197 (1.4)

Spencer 78 (2.8)

Sterling 128 (0.6)

Sturbridge 50 (0.5)

Sutton 61 (1.5)

Upton 28 (0.4)

Uxbridge 84 (0.6)

Warren 26 (0)

Webster 281 (1.5)

West Boylston 65 (1.6)

West Brookfield 26 (0.8)

Westborough 360 (1.6)

Winchendon 91 (0.6)

Worcester 5701 (1.4)

