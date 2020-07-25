COVID-19: Where Are The Hot Spots? Town-by-town Infection Rates And Trends - Worcester County

In a bit of good news, the City of Worcester's positive test rate for COVID-19 infections took a nosedive compared to last week.

The 14-day rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Worcester dropped from 2.6 last week to 1.7 this week, the Baker Administration reported July 22.

Meanwhile, in Worcester County, Spencer has become the municipality with the highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests, countywide, over the past 14 days (2.3 percent for Spencer), followed by West Brookfield, Westborough, and Worcester.

The state economy is now in Phase 3 of a four-phase reopening plan. The fourth phase - which would see the reopening of business such as amusement parks, spectator sports venues, bars, and nightclubs - is not slated to launch until after there is a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 1.4 million molecular COVID-19 tests have been administered in Massachusetts and there have been 107,683 cases of infection confirmed statewide, according to state data.

Here is a breakdown of local COVID-19 data: presenting the total number of infections recorded per community since the beginning of the pandemic and the 14-day positive test rate, percent in parenthesis ( ), for the cities and towns in your community:

Spencer is now the Worcester County community with the highest 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate. Last week, that distinction belonged to Worcester. Infogr.am by Kristin Palpini

Athol 68 (0.3)

Barre 62 (0)

Brookfield 20 (1)

Clinton 258 (0.9)

East Brookfield 13 (0)

Fitchburg 811 (1.6)

Gardner 197 (0.7)

Hopedale 45 (1.5)

Leominster 708 (1.6)

Lunenburg 67 (1.6)

Milford 657 (1.6)

North Brookfield 18 (1.2)

Northborough 226 (1)

Oxford 81 (0)

Petersham 7 (0)

Rutland 54 (1.1)

Shrewsbury 340 (1.3)

Southbridge 179 (1.6)

Spencer 59 (2.3)

Sturbridge 44 (0.4)

Upton 25 (0)

Uxbridge 78 (0.6)

Warren 25 (0.8)

Webster 268 (1.7)

West Brookfield 24 (2)

Westborough 344 (1.8)

Winchendon 89 (0)

Worcester 5,398 (1.7),

