COVID-19: UMass Memorial Enacts Emergency Plan

It’s a full emergency at UMass Memorial Health Center.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, around noon, hospital leaders said the Worcester medical care facility would shift into an “emergency operation plan” due to COVID-19, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

The Worcester-based health care system is attending to a “critically” high number of patients, making the switch necessary.

The emergency procedures include faster patient discharges, virtual control of the command center, tightening travel restrictions, and rescheduling any operations that can be delayed.

Between Worcester’s St. Vincent and UMass Memorial hospitals there are a combined total of 126 COVID-19-positive in-patients and 37 total COVID-19-positive ICU patients, according to the most recent data, Nov. 25, provided by The City of Worcester.

In Central Massachusetts, 67 percent of available non-intensive care hospital beds are occupied as of Monday, Nov. 30, the most recent information available from the state. About half of the region's intensive care beds are being used.

