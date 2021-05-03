COVID-19: Two 'Red' Central Mass Cities At High Risk, Town-By-Town Trends, Rates

Keeping with the trend of declining COVID-19 infections, Central Massachusetts has only 2 “red” communities - cities and towns with the highest risk of virus transmission.

On Thursday, March 4, Massachusetts unveiled its latest weekly update on COVID-19 incidents by the municipality.

Red communities in Central Massachusetts for the week of March 4 are:

Blackstone, 26.1 new incidents per 100,000 people,

And Clinton, 29,9.

Both communities experienced increases in COVID-19 incidents, according to state data.

Statewide, the average daily incident rate was 21.3 new cases per 100,000 people. There were 13 Central Massachusetts communities with higher rates than the state average.

In addition to the cities already mentioned, the Central Mass communities with COVID-19 incident rates higher than the state average are:

Dudley, 39,

Leicester, 34.9,

Fitchburg, 32,

Lunenburg, 26.1,

Southbridge, 25.6,

Oxford, 25.5,

Webster, 25.4,

Milford, 25.3,

Leominster, 23,

Worcester, 23,

And Auburn, 22.5.

COVID-19 rates dropped in 11 of Central Massachusetts' most populated communities. The cities and towns with the lowest COVID-19 incident rates this week are:

Grafton, 7.5,

Uxbridge, 8.2,

Northbridge, 14.1,

Charlton, 15.6,

Gardner, 16.2,

Shrewsbury, 16.3,

And Westborough, 17.2.

To see how other cities and towns compared in the March 4 Massachusetts COVID-19 Rapid Response Weekly Report, visit Mass.gov.

