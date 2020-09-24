COVID-19 Red List: New Central Mass Towns Designated 'High-Risk'; WMass Improving

COVID-19 infection rates in Central Massachusetts are improving - for the most part - but there are still several communities in the red.

Meanwhile, in Western Massachusetts, all communities have come off the “red” list - so-named because of a color-coded map where red indicates the highest level of COVID-19 infections.

Despite a slightly better infection rate, Worcester is still “red-listed” as one of the Massachusetts communities that are considered to have a “high risk” for spreading COVID-19, according to the newest data presented on Thursday, Sept. 24.

The average daily incident rate of infection is 8.86 per 100,000 people, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Last week, it was over 9 infections per 100,000 people.

Marlborough was just added to the red list. The town’s daily COVID-19 incident rate is 8.39 per 100,000 people. The rate is going up, the state said.

Framingham has a very high daily incident rate at 12.47 per 100,000 people and it’s going up. Last week, the rate was 11.4.

Holliston, a small town in Central Massachusetts, was just added to the red list this week. The infection rate there is 8.29 per 100,000 people - and going up. Just the prior week it was 1 per 100,000 people.

There are now red-listed communities in Western Massachusetts right now. Those that were red just in the past have dropped their daily infection rate averages.

Monson has the highest infection rate in the area at 6.77 average daily COVID-19 incidents per 100,000 people. The rate is declining, the state said. Last week it was 10.2.

