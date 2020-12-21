COVID-19: Over 1,100 New Cases In Worcester County Over Weekend - Local Data

Over the weekend, Worcester County reported more than 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

Meanwhile, Hampden County's total deaths since the pandemic began reached more than 1,000, and nearly 660 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend - Dec. 19-20 - in the Pioneer Valley.

There were 1,116 new COVID-19 cases reported in Worcester County over the weekend, according to Massachusetts Daily COVID-19 Dashboard.

There were 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in Worcester County over the weekend as well.

Nearby, there were 12 deaths in Hampden County, 3 in the Berkshires, 2 in Hampshire County, and none in Franklin County.

Statewide there were more than 8,100 new COVID-19 cases reported with Bristol, Dukes, and Middlesex counties seeing the most reports of new infections.

There were 107 COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts over the weekend, Dec. 19-20.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 36,429 COVID-19 incidents reported in Worcester County and 1,406 deaths.

Below are the latest COVID-19 numbers per county in three parts - the cumulative total of incidents reported Saturday and Sunday, Saturday’s numbers, and Sunday’s numbers

WEEKEND TOTALS

Berkshire County 66 new cases - 3 new deaths

Franklin County 35 new cases - 0 new deaths

Hampden County - 544 new cases - 12 new deaths

Hampshire County 80 new cases - 2 new deaths

Worcester County 1,116 new cases - 14 new deaths

Pioneer Valley 659 new cases - 14 new deaths

Statewide 8,157 new cases - 107 new deaths

SUNDAY

Berkshire 41 new cases - 2,445 to date - 2 new deaths - 119 deaths total

Franklin 17 new cases - 1,129 to date - 2 new deaths - 84 deaths total

Hampden 351 new cases - 22,776 to date - 9 new deaths - 1,003 deaths total

Hampshire 43 new cases - 3,228 to date - 0 new deaths - 181 deaths total

Worcester 624 new cases - 36,429 to date - 9 new deaths - 1,406 deaths total

Statewide 4,162 new cases - 311,090 to date - 60 new deaths - 11,717 total deaths

SATURDAY

Berkshire 25 new cases - 2,404 to date - 1 new death - 117 deaths total

Franklin 18 new cases - 1,112 to date - 0 new deaths - 82 total deaths

Hampden 193 new cases - 22,425 to date - 3 new deaths - 994 total deaths

Hampshire 37 new cases - 3,185 to date - 2 new deaths - 181 total deaths

Worcester 492 new cases - 35,805 to date - 5 new deaths - 1,397 total deaths

Statewide 3,995 new cases - 306,928 to date - 47 new deaths - 11,657 total deaths

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.