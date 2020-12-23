COVID-19: Nearly 2,000 New Cases In Worcester County Since Saturday

There have been almost 2,000 new COVID-19 infections reported in Worcester County since Saturday.
There were 1,942 new COVID-19 infections reported in Worcester County from Saturday, Dec. 19 - Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to the most recent state data.
On Tuesday alone, there were 491 new cases and 7 new deaths reported countywide.
Below are the latest COVID-19 numbers per county as well as a recounting of new cases reported over the last four days per county. New cases and deaths happened on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
As COVID-19 continues to surge, people are encouraged to get tested for the disease. For an up-to-date list of COVID-19 testing locations, follow this link to Mass.gov.
COUNTY CASES, DEATHS
- Berkshire 31 new cases reported - 4,644 cases since the start of the pandemic, 1 new death - 120 deaths total since the start of the pandemic.
- Franklin 17 new cases - 1,150 total, 0 new deaths - 86 deaths total
- Hampden 306 new cases - 23,372 total, 2 new deaths - 1,007 total deaths
- Hampshire 56 new cases - 3,323 total, 3 new deaths - 184 total deaths
- Worcester 491 new cases - 37,143 total, 7 new deaths - 1,418 total deaths
- Pioneer Valley 379 new cases - 27,854 total, 5 new deaths - 1,277 total deaths
- Statewide 3,345 new cases - 318,143 total, 45 new deaths - 11,804 total
NEW CASES OVER 4 DAYS
- In the last four days, Berkshire County’s daily number of newly reported COVID-19 incidents were: 25 (Sat., Dec. 19), 41 (Sun. Dec. 20), and 37 (Mon., Dec. 21), 31 (Tues. Dec. 22)
- Newly reported cases in Franklin County over the last four days were 18, 17, 4, 17
- Newly reported cases in Hampden County were 193, 351, 290, 306
- Newly reported cases in Hampshire County were 37, 43, 39, 56
- Newly reported cases in Worcester County were 492, 624, 335, 491.
