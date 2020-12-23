COVID-19: Nearly 2,000 New Cases In Worcester County Since Saturday

There have been almost 2,000 new COVID-19 infections reported in Worcester County since Saturday.

There were 1,942 new COVID-19 infections reported in Worcester County from Saturday, Dec. 19 - Tuesday, Dec. 22, according to the most recent state data.

On Tuesday alone, there were 491 new cases and 7 new deaths reported countywide.

Below are the latest COVID-19 numbers per county as well as a recounting of new cases reported over the last four days per county. New cases and deaths happened on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

As COVID-19 continues to surge, people are encouraged to get tested for the disease. For an up-to-date list of COVID-19 testing locations, follow this link to Mass.gov.

COUNTY CASES, DEATHS

Berkshire 31 new cases reported - 4,644 cases since the start of the pandemic, 1 new death - 120 deaths total since the start of the pandemic.

Franklin 17 new cases - 1,150 total, 0 new deaths - 86 deaths total

Hampden 306 new cases - 23,372 total, 2 new deaths - 1,007 total deaths

Hampshire 56 new cases - 3,323 total, 3 new deaths - 184 total deaths

Worcester 491 new cases - 37,143 total, 7 new deaths - 1,418 total deaths

Pioneer Valley 379 new cases - 27,854 total, 5 new deaths - 1,277 total deaths

Statewide 3,345 new cases - 318,143 total, 45 new deaths - 11,804 total

NEW CASES OVER 4 DAYS

In the last four days, Berkshire County’s daily number of newly reported COVID-19 incidents were: 25 (Sat., Dec. 19), 41 (Sun. Dec. 20), and 37 (Mon., Dec. 21), 31 (Tues. Dec. 22)

Newly reported cases in Franklin County over the last four days were 18, 17, 4, 17

Newly reported cases in Hampden County were 193, 351, 290, 306

Newly reported cases in Hampshire County were 37, 43, 39, 56

Newly reported cases in Worcester County were 492, 624, 335, 491.

