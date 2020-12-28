COVID-19: More Than 3,700 New Cases Reported Over Christmas Week, Worcester County

Over the last week, more than 3,700 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Worcester County.

The week of Christmas - Monday, Dec. 21 - Sunday, Dec. 27 - also saw 1,467 new deaths across the Central Massachusetts county.

Statewide, the number of new cases went up by 27,615 since last week (Dec. 21) and 383 new deaths have been reported, according to the most recent update to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Datadashboard, Dec. 27.

Below are new and cumulative case and death counts per county, Pioneer Valley, and statewide from Monday, Dec. 21 - Sunday, Dec. 27.

Berkshire 232 new cases reported, 2,677 total - 13 new deaths reported, 129 deaths since the start of the pandemic

Franklin 85 new cases, 1,214 total - 6 new death, 90 total deaths

Hampden 2,090 new cases, 24,866 total - 30 new deaths, 1,033 total

Hampshire 351 new cases, 3,579 total - 7 new deaths, 188 total

Worcester 3,707 new cases, 40,136 total - 61 new deaths, 1,467 total

Pioneer Valley 2,526 new cases, 29,659 total - 43 new deaths, 1,311 total

Statewide 27,615 new cases, 338,705 total - 383 new deaths, 12,100 total.

For more information, visit Massachusett’s COVID-19 dashboard online.

