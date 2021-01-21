Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Massachusetts Curfew To End Soon

Gov. Charlie Baker exchanges a COVID-19-friendly elbow bump with a farmer's market vendor.
Gov. Charlie Baker exchanges a COVID-19-friendly elbow bump with a farmer's market vendor. Photo Credit: Mass.gov

Massachusetts is lifting its curfew on businesses as well as its stay-home advisory due to a drop in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, Gov. Charlie Baker said that the 9:30 p.m. curfew for table service at Massachusetts restaurants and other businesses will be lifted starting Monday, Jan. 25, according to MassLive.

Baker, who delivered the news during a daily press conference, said that with vaccines being doled out to the community and more on the way, plus a drop in COVID-19 cases encouraged the decision to rollback the curfew.

The curfew was first imposed about two months ago.

Also starting Monday, people will no longer be asked to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Overall, during the past 14 days, the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Massachusetts decreased by 10 percent, according to The New York Times COVID-19 tracker. The state’s COVID-19 rate per 100,000 residents was 68 as of Thursday, Jan. 21.

