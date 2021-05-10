COVID-19: Mass Vaccination Sites Now Accepting Walk-Ins

In a major change to the state's vaccination strategy, vaccine seekers will be able to receive COVID-19 shots without an appointment.

The new policy started Monday, May 10, at six mass vaccination sites across the commonwealth, including at the Eastfield Mall, at 1655 Boston Road, in Springfield, Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Barker said last week he hopes the change will make it easier for residents to get access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

The mall will offer the walk-in vaccinations seven days a week. Identification and insurance information is not required.

For those who don't want to wait in line, appointments are still available online.

Walk-ins are also available at CVS and Walgreen’s pharmacies across the state.

