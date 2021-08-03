COVID-19: Local Vaccine Appointments At Major Pharmacies, Grocers All Booked By 9 a.m.

CVS has expanded locations where people can get a COVID-19 vaccine, but as of 8:50 a.m. on Monday, March 8, appointments for the first doses were all taken.

The expansion means that COVID-19 vaccines are available at more than 100 CVS pharmacies in Massachusetts including those in Worcester, West Springfield, Southwick, Sturbridge, Northampton, Leominster, Lanesborough, Holyoke, Greenfield, and Great Barrington.

CVS was able to expand vaccination services due to the recent U.S. Federal Drug Administration’s emergency approval of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, which increased supplies nationally.

Still, the larger supply has not led to easier access to the COVID-19 vaccine on this side of I-495.

“Due to high demand and very limited supply, it may take several attempts over the course of several weeks to schedule an appointment,” the state noted on its vaccine finder website.

In Central, Western Massachusetts, and the Berkshires all appointments for first vaccine doses were booked before 9 a.m. on Monday at Big Y, Stop & Shop, Northampton Senior Center, Walgreens, Heywood HealthCare at the Polish American Citizen’s Club in Gardner, and Hannaford.

The Eastfield Mall had no available appointments through Sunday, March 14. The Amherst Bangs Community Center said that it will not post new public clinic dates this week due to supply limitations.

It was unclear if appointments were available at Tree House Brewing Co. in Deerfield, the WEB Du Bois Middle School in Great Barrington, Worcester Wellness Center at Worcester State University, and Price Choppers. The Massachusetts vaccine finder had a wait time of about 30 minutes to check on appointments at these locations.

Residents 65 years and older and individuals with two or more medical conditions considered at increased risk for severe illness from the virus, and residents and staff of low income and affordable senior housing are eligible to receive the vaccine.

For more information, or to find a vaccine center near you, visit mass.gov. https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccination-locations#find-your-appointment-

