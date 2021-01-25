COVID-19: How Many Miles Will You Travel To Get Vaccinated? Check This Map

A new map of where you can get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts shows 20 locations in Central and Western Massachusetts.

If you’re eligible to get a vaccine, Mass.gov has created an interactive map of vaccination sites you can use to learn more about the facilities and how to book appointments.

It appears that most people live within 10-12 miles of a vaccination center, but for the more far-flung communities, including North Adams and Sutton, the trek could be 20 miles or more. The closest vaccination center to Williamstown, which is located in the most northwestern part of Massachusetts, is 25-30 miles away from the nearest vaccination site.

Among the 20 vaccination sites outside of the Eastern part of the state, 5 are in the Pioneer Valley and 3 are in the Berkshires.

Central Massachusetts’ vaccination sites are in Gardner, Holden, Leominster, Rutland, Southbridge, Uxbridge, Webster, and Worcester.

The Pioneer Valley locations are in Amherst, Greenfield, Holyoke, and Springfield.

In the Berkshires, vaccination sites can be found in Pittsfield and Lee.

As of Monday, Jan. 25, COVID-19 vaccinations are being reserved for people in “Phase 1” of Massachusetts’ immunity plan. People in Phase 1 include clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers, people at long-term care facilities, emergency medical services including police and fire, congregate care settings, and home-based health care workers.

Restrictions apply and there is more information about who is eligible to get a vaccine during Phase 1 on Massachusetts’ COVID-19 resources website. Phase 1 is slated to run through February.

To see a map of the COVID-19 vaccination sites in Massachusetts, go to the state's COVID-19 resource website.

For a list of the vaccination site locations, go to mass.gov/doc/covid-19-vaccine-locations-for-currently-eligible-recipients/download

