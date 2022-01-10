COVID-19: Here's How Massachusetts Residents Can Access Vaccine Card, History Digitally

Massachusetts has launched a brand-new tool for residents to access their digital COVID-19 vaccine card and vaccination history.

"My Vax Records" allows those who received their vaccine in Massachusetts to access their vaccination history and receive a digital vaccine card, state officials announced on Monday, Jan. 10.

To use the tool, people can enter their name, date of birth and cellphone number or email address associated with their vaccine record, and will receive a link to their vaccine record.

The vaccine record will display the same information as the paper CDC vaccine card, and a QR code that allows the details to be readable by QR scanner.

"This system provides an optional way that residents can access their vaccination information and a COVID-19 digital vaccine card," the Baker-Polito Administration said in the announcement. "This will provide residents with another tool to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, should it be requested by businesses, local governments, or other entities."

