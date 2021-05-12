COVID-19: Here's How Many Have Now Been Vaccinated In Massachusetts

Massachusetts reached a new milestone in its quest to administer COVID-19 vaccines to millions of eligible adults before the summer.

The commonwealth crossed three million vaccinations on Tuesday, May 11, as the total who are fully vaccinated hit 3,005,473 since the pandemic began, up from 2,962,937 the previous day and less than 2.7 million a week prior.

By comparison, it took the state until Friday, March 19 to hit the one million vaccine benchmark, and less than a month to hit two million on Saturday, April 17.

A total of 6,849,573 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of May 11.

“Massachusetts crossed another milestone today with 3 million people now fully vaccinated! We continue to lead the nation in getting our residents protected,” Gov. Charlie Baker posted on social media. “It’s easy to get a vaccine: Find a location and book an appointment or learn about walking in.”

Baker previously said that he hopes to have 4.1 million fully vaccinated by the beginning of June, a goal that his administration expects to reach.

“In the coming weeks, the state is anticipating that the CDC may authorize vaccines for children ages 12-15, and we will keep pre-registration available for parents who may want to bring kids to a mass vaccination site,” he said.

Anyone over the age of 16 who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts is eligible to get vaccinated and can book an appointment here. People ages 12 through 15 can pre-register to get vaccinated once it is approved for that age group by the CDC here.

