COVID-19: Delaying Second Vaccine Could Create 'Fast-Spreading' Virus Variants, Fauci Says

Skipping or delaying taking a recommended second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could be riskier than previously thought.

On Monday, Feb. 8, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that if the U.S. does not adhere to the established vaccination schedule of two doses administered weeks apart, the situation could give rise to new, fast-spreading COVID-19 virus variants.

The most common COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are mRNA-type vaccines produced by Pfizer or Moderna. While the first dose of an mRNA vaccine provides some protection, the second dose is needed to boost immunity to its most effective level.

Dosage timing has been questioned in the U.S. as vaccination plans in other parts of the world are leading to new virus variants.

“The two things we can do,” Fauci said during a Monday press briefing at the White House. “A, make sure we adhere to the public health measures … and B get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we possibly can. That’s the best defense against the evolution of variants.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he does not support giving more Americans their first dose of the vaccine if it means there will not be enough of it available for people to get their second dose on time.

This is what they’re doing in the U.K.

In the U.K., the vaccination plan relied on vaccinating as many people as possible with the first dose of the vaccine and then providing a booster shot later on. Recently, COVID-19 variants have been mutating into existence in the United Kingdom causing a surge in reported cases.

Fauci said that it is likely the U.S. will see a COVID-19 variant rise to dominance in March - 117 lineage - the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been found effective against it.

“The optimum approach would be to continue with getting as many people on their first dose as possible, but also making sure that people, on time, get their second dose,” Fauci said.

