Brown Water In Parts Of City Monday, Sept. 14, As Pump Station Reopens

Kristin Palpini
Residents can expect brown water coming out of their taps today, Monday, Sept. 14. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Residents can expect brown water coming out of their taps today, Monday, Sept. 14.

The Department of Public Works and Parks in Worcester will be reactivating one of its water pumping stations.

This may create rusty looking water during the mid-morning hours, the city said.

The rusty water could be seen in the area of Pleasant Street from Tatnuck Square to the Paxton town line, Airport Drive, Goddard Memorial Drive to the Leicester town line, and the Moreland Street area.

The DPW is asking people to check their water before using it, especially for laundry. For questions, or if dirty water persists, call the DPW at (508) 929-1300.

