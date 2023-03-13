Arrest Made After 42-Year-Old Man Dies From Stabbing At Blackstone Home: DA

A 32-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old man to death at a Central Massachusetts home this weekend, authorities said.

Police responded for a reported assault at a home on Blackstone Street in Blackstone around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office told Daily Voice.

The 42-year-old, who was found stabbed inside the home, was taken to a Rhode Island hospital where he was pronounced dead, the DA's Office continued.

An investigation led to the arrest of the 32-year-old who was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The identities of the suspect and victim were not released due to the domestic nature of the incident, the DA's Office said.

The suspect was set to be arraigned in Uxbridge District Court on Monday. Authorities said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.