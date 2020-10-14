Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
News

A Worcester Reservoir Is So Dry, It Looks Like A Beach At Low Tide

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Quinapoxet Reservoir, posted Oct. 14 Photo Credit: Worcester DPW
Quinapoxet Reservoir, posted Oct. 14 Photo Credit: Worcester DPW

Worcester has taken one of its 10 reservoirs offline due to "low capacity."

As of Sept. 30, Worcester's reservoir system was down to 63 percent "capacity," meaning it's only 63 percent full, the Worcester Water and Sewer Department.

City officials temporarily closed Quinapoxet Reservoir on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

As is true for the entire area, Worcester's water supply has been declining since May due to a lack of rain.  Many communities in Massachusetts have declared droughts. 

Over the last 24 years, Worcester's reservoirs have been, on average, anywhere from 77 percent to 100 percent full.

Despite recent rainfalls, the total average rainfall for the year is down by more than 8 inches. 

The city entered a "Stage 1 drought" on Oct. 5. Stage 1 calls for Worcester to reduce its water consumption by 5 percent. To accomplish this goal, Worcester has issued guidelines for residents, businesses, and government. They include:

- Repair all leaks on private plumbing

- Cease residential irrigation

- Cease all washing of paved areas

- Reduce exterior building, infrastructure, and vehicle washing

- Turn off all city fountains.

For more on Stage 1 Drought restrictions and water conservation, visit worcesterma.gov/dpw/drought.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.