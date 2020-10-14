A Worcester Reservoir Is So Dry, It Looks Like A Beach At Low Tide

Worcester has taken one of its 10 reservoirs offline due to "low capacity."

As of Sept. 30, Worcester's reservoir system was down to 63 percent "capacity," meaning it's only 63 percent full, the Worcester Water and Sewer Department.

City officials temporarily closed Quinapoxet Reservoir on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

As is true for the entire area, Worcester's water supply has been declining since May due to a lack of rain. Many communities in Massachusetts have declared droughts.

Over the last 24 years, Worcester's reservoirs have been, on average, anywhere from 77 percent to 100 percent full.

Despite recent rainfalls, the total average rainfall for the year is down by more than 8 inches.

The city entered a "Stage 1 drought" on Oct. 5. Stage 1 calls for Worcester to reduce its water consumption by 5 percent. To accomplish this goal, Worcester has issued guidelines for residents, businesses, and government. They include:

- Repair all leaks on private plumbing

- Cease residential irrigation

- Cease all washing of paved areas

- Reduce exterior building, infrastructure, and vehicle washing

- Turn off all city fountains.

For more on Stage 1 Drought restrictions and water conservation, visit worcesterma.gov/dpw/drought.

