100,000-Van Parking Lot, Warehouse Proposed For Fading Mall

Owners have proposed demolishing the Greendale Mall.

If plans are approved by city officials, the largely empty mall on Neponset Street in Worcester would be torn down apparently in order to build a warehouse for Amazon, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

Prior to this, Boston-based owner Finard Properties had proposed turning the structure into a mixed-use building with retail, light manufacturing, and residential spaces.

While official word that the warehouse would be used by Amazon has not been made, WBJ noted that building plans are similar to those filed in other communities for Amazon - right down to sharing the same color scheme. The building would be about the same size as the mall is now. The site would host about 10,000 electric vans by 2022 and 100,000 by 2030.

