100 Cats Who Survived Kentucky Tornado Available To Be Adopted In Massachusetts

One hundred cats will soon be up for adoption in Massachusetts after being flown in from Kentucky following the wreckage of the recent tornadoes that tore through the midwest.

In an effort to clear space in their shelters for newly-displaced animals, the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville flew the furry felines into Massachusetts, where some are expected to be available for adoption as soon as Saturday, Dec. 18.

“Our whole goal is to help empty shelters in crisis, so they can make more room for incoming animals who have been displaced by storms or given up by the owners because the owners can’t take care of them if they lost their homes, for example,” Andrea Blair, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Humane Society, said in a statement.

According to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), 100 cats landed at Bedford Airport around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Twenty-two of the cats were then sent in a van to the MSPCA-Cape Cod shelter in Centerville, while the rest were transported to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem.

The cats - who range from several months to several years old - are currently being quarantined for a mandatory 48 hours, at which point the MSPCA will begin finding them forever homes.

“The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) priority is to provide local agencies — including the Kentucky Humane Society — with the critical support and resources they need to help animals and pet owners during this difficult time,” Director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response team Susan Anderson said in a press release.

“In emergency situations like this, evacuations are often not an option, making the impact of these deadly and unprecedented tornadoes that much more devastating.”

Anybody interested in adopting the cats can visit the websites for the MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center and the Northeast Animal Shelter.

