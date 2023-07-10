Moped Rider Killed In Gardner Crash Identified As 38-Year-Old Baldwinville Man

Bradley Arsenault, of Baldwinville, was hit just after 8 p.m. by a Honda Pilot at 591 West Broadway near Pete’s Tire Barn in Gardner, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office announced Monday. Arsenault died at the scene.

The Templeton Honda driver and her child, who was also in the SUV, were not injured. Authorities did not release her name.

Police closed the road for more than four hours on Thursday night as they investigated the crash and cleaned the area. They are still determining the factors that led to the fatal wreck.

No charges had been filed as of Monday.

