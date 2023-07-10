Overcast 74°

SHARE

Moped Rider Killed In Gardner Crash Identified As 38-Year-Old Baldwinville Man

State police released the name of a 38-year-old Worcester County man killed on Thursday, July 6, in a Gardner crash when he was pinned underneath a car, authorities said. 

Bradley Arsenault, of Baldwinville, was killed on Thursday, July 6, when he was pinned beneath an SUV along with his moped following a Gardner crash just after 8 p.m., authorities said Monday.
Bradley Arsenault, of Baldwinville, was killed on Thursday, July 6, when he was pinned beneath an SUV along with his moped following a Gardner crash just after 8 p.m., authorities said Monday. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Gardner Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Bradley Arsenault, of Baldwinville, was hit just after 8 p.m. by a Honda Pilot at 591 West Broadway near Pete’s Tire Barn in Gardner, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office announced Monday. Arsenault died at the scene. 

The Templeton Honda driver and her child, who was also in the SUV, were not injured. Authorities did not release her name. 

Police closed the road for more than four hours on Thursday night as they investigated the crash and cleaned the area. They are still determining the factors that led to the fatal wreck. 

No charges had been filed as of Monday. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE