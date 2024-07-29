'Moment = Met': Worcester Gymnast Helps US Men Claim First Olympic Medal In 16 Years

Nedoroscik, a Worcester, Massachusetts, gymnast and Pennsylvania State University alum, nailed his pommel horse routine on Monday, July 29, to lift the team US men's gymnastic team to a bronze medal in the all-around competition. It's their first time on the podium in 16 years.

The team came to Monday's event in a close race with Great Britain for the bronze. Nedoroscik would be the team's last hope to hold on to that medal.

In 45 seconds, the 25-year-old Worcester Tech graduate electrified the crowd at Bercy Arena, culminating with a perfect dismount to rapturous applause and chants of 'USA, USA." His teammates lifted him as he walked off the mat to a team-best score of 14.866.

NBC Olympics posted the routine on social media with the simple caption, "Moment = Met."

Japan took home gold in the all-around competition, and China earned silver.

Despite being a US and world champion, Nedoroscik was considered a controversial pick for the Paris Olympics because he only competed in the pommel horse, according to The Athletic. Most of the US men's gymnastics team performed in all or most of the six events.

That meant he spent hours on the sidelines Monday waiting for his chance to prove he deserved his spot. And he did just that, turning in one of the most memorable moments for the US team of the Paris Games thus far.

It's fitting that the glasses-wearing Nedoroscik drew comparisons to Clark Kent as he is now being called the Superman of these games.

The US men's gymnastics team also won a bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.