Man With Sword Sparks Mother's Day Police-Involved Shooting In Oxford: DA

The incident happened in the area of 407 Main Street in Oxford around 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office reports.

The man, who was shot by a police officer, is accused of charging at the officer with a sword. He is being treated at an area hospital for unknown injuries, according to the DA's Office.

The officer, who was not harmed, was placed on paid administrative leave as a result. No other information was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.