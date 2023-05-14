Fair 58°

Man With Sword Sparks Mother's Day Police-Involved Shooting In Oxford: DA

A man armed with a sword was the catalyst for a police-involved shooting in Central Massachusetts on Mother's Day, according to officials.

Oxford Police
Oxford Police Photo Credit: Oxford Police Department on Facebook
David Cifarelli
The incident happened in the area of 407 Main Street in Oxford around 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office reports. 

The man, who was shot by a police officer, is accused of charging at the officer with a sword. He is being treated at an area hospital for unknown injuries, according to the DA's Office.

The officer, who was not harmed, was placed on paid administrative leave as a result. No other information was released.

