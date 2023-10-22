Man Wanted In Connection With Woman's Slaying At Gardner Home: Police

Aaron Pennington, 33, has been on the police radar since the woman was found dead inside a home on Cherry Lane in Gardner, Massachusetts State Police said.

Pennington is believed to be driving a 2013 BMW 320 with Massachusetts ‘Veteran’ license plate 8A30. Police describe him as having blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Officers said no one would approach him but call 911 immediately.

Police ask that anyone with information on Pennington's whereabouts contact State Police at 508-829-8236 or the Gardner Police Department at 978-632-5600.

