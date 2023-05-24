Man Sinking In Mud Saved Just In Time By 'Dream Team' Of Shrewsbury Officers

On Feb. 13, Justin Schmautz and his girlfriend were using remote-controlled boats at Flint Pond when one of the crafts got stuck in the mud just before noon. Schmautz didn't realize how deep the pond was, and so he waded into the muck to grab the boat.

The mud reached his shins, but within just a few seconds, he was shoulder deep in the frigid quicksand-like sludge with no way to get out. Schmautz started to panic.

His girlfriend called 911.

Shrewsbury officer Desimone arrived and only made it a few steps out before realizing they couldn't reach Schmautz without getting stuck too.

The officer threw a ResQ Disc, a frisbee-like disc used to help pull in drowning people. The first throw missed its mark, and Schmautz sank deeper into the mud. Only his head was above the surface now.

The second throw was spot on, and Schmautz grabbed hold.

On shore, officers Dillon Zona and Tyler Vlass and Sgt. Mark Sklut grabbed the rescue line and performed a tug-of-war against the will of the mud.

Within minutes, Schmautz was back on dry land, caked in mud and cold but alive.

On Wednesday, Schmautz thanked his heroes as they earned the TEAM Award for their part in his rescue. The award was created by Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. for public safety workers who go above the call of duty.

“Police officers blend problem-solving, quick thinking, and fast reactions daily. These officers had to act fast and smart when they saw a man sinking deeper into the mud as seconds passed,” Early said. “Their training, coordination, teamwork, and swift response saved a person’s life that day.”

Schmautz said he'll be forever grateful for what they did for him that day.

“I cannot thank them enough," Schmautz said at the ceremony. "I was so scared. I was so cold. I was in shock at how quickly they got me out. They are the dream team. I am so thankful for them.”

