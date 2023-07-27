Overcast 77°

SHARE

Man Shot During Robbery Near Auto Zone Parking Lot In Worcester

A 41-year-old man was shot and robbed in the parking lot of an Auto Zone in Worcester on Wednesday afternoon, July 26, authorities said. 

Auto Zone on Park Avenue in Worcester.
Auto Zone on Park Avenue in Worcester. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Worcester police responded to the Park Avenue store just before 5 p.m. and found the man bleeding from a bullet wound. Officers gave him medical aid, and paramedics took him to an area hospital for treatment, officials said. 

The shooter ran away after the attack, police said. 

Authorities did not provide any more information on the victim or give an update on his condition Thursday. 

A bullet from the shooting busted the back window of a car parked on Townsend Street, police said. 

Worcester police are investigating the incident. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 508-799-8651.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE