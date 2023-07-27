Man Shot During Robbery Near Auto Zone Parking Lot In Worcester

Worcester police responded to the Park Avenue store just before 5 p.m. and found the man bleeding from a bullet wound. Officers gave him medical aid, and paramedics took him to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

The shooter ran away after the attack, police said.

Authorities did not provide any more information on the victim or give an update on his condition Thursday.

A bullet from the shooting busted the back window of a car parked on Townsend Street, police said.

Worcester police are investigating the incident. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 508-799-8651.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.