Man Missing For Month ID'd As Body Found In Southborough: Police

Gary Lyons, who suffered from cognitive disabilities, disappeared from his Palmer Street home in Warren on Sept. 14 in his 2018 Toyota Camry. He said he was going "east," a Warren missing person's post read.

His family and police were never able to find him, and authorities issued a Silver Alert in the hopes of bringing him home safely.

On Monday, a man's body was found in Southborough just before noon on Valley Road near a black Toyota Camry. Authorities identified him as Lyons.

It's unclear how he ended up in Southborough, but police are investigating.

