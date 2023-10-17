Fair 44°

SHARE

Man Missing For Month ID'd As Body Found In Southborough: Police

Police have identified the body found dead in Southborough on Monday, Oct. 16, as an 82-year-old Warren man who went missing in September. 

Gary Lyons
Gary Lyons Photo Credit: Warren Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Gary Lyons, who suffered from cognitive disabilities, disappeared from his Palmer Street home in Warren on Sept. 14 in his 2018 Toyota Camry. He said he was going "east," a Warren missing person's post read

His family and police were never able to find him, and authorities issued a Silver Alert in the hopes of bringing him home safely. 

On Monday, a man's body was found in Southborough just before noon on Valley Road near a black Toyota Camry. Authorities identified him as Lyons. 

It's unclear how he ended up in Southborough, but police are investigating.  

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE