Fair 77°

SHARE

Jose Ortiz Maldonado Charged With Killing Darilton Matias

A Worcester man was indicted last week with fatally shooting a 29-year-old on a Worcester street in November 2023, authorities said. 

Worcester Police

Worcester Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Worcester Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Jose Ortiz Maldonado, 25, is charged with murder, as well as kidnapping, strangulation, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the Worcester County District Attorney said. 

Maldonaldo is accused of killing Darilton Matias on Nov. 5. Police were called to Grand Street around 1:15 a.m., where they found Matias on the ground, bleeding from a bullet wound, the prosecutor said. 

Police gave him medical aid until paramedics arrived and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. 

Maldonaldo was initially held on a dangerousness hearing for 120 days and his bail was set at $50,000 after that. He has remained in custody since his arrest. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE