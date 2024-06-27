Jose Ortiz Maldonado, 25, is charged with murder, as well as kidnapping, strangulation, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, the Worcester County District Attorney said.

Maldonaldo is accused of killing Darilton Matias on Nov. 5. Police were called to Grand Street around 1:15 a.m., where they found Matias on the ground, bleeding from a bullet wound, the prosecutor said.

Police gave him medical aid until paramedics arrived and rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Maldonaldo was initially held on a dangerousness hearing for 120 days and his bail was set at $50,000 after that. He has remained in custody since his arrest.

