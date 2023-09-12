Man Charged With Fitchburg Murder From 2013: DA

John Yang was arraigned on a murder charge on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and he is being held without bail, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. He'll return to court on Oct. 18.

Hibbard, who was 33 years old when he was killed, was shot just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2013, on 46 Forest Street. Investigators said Yang and Hibbard had gotten into an argument in front of Hibbard's car parked at Forest and Charles Streets.

Hibbard banged on several doors after he'd been shot, pleading for help, authorities said. Police found him on the front porch of 46 Forest St.

Responders rushed him to Leominster Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, the prosecutor said.

The DA's office did not say what led them to charge Yang.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this shooting to contact Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office at 508-453-7589 or WorcesterDAunresolved@mass.gov.

