Steven Zografos was riding in in Windham County, in the town of Thompson, on Saturday, Dec. 23, when he crashed with another dirt bike rider just before 4 p.m., NBC Connecticut reported. He died at the scene.

A 21-year-old was seriously injured in the crash and was airlifted to an area hospital. He is expected to survive, the report said. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

A GoFundMe was created to help support the Zografos family and cover the cost of Steven's funeral.

It is with a heavy heart that I share that on December 23, 2023, Steven Zografos, tragically lost his life in a dirt bike accident in Thompson, Ct. Steven loved riding dirt bikes and being surrounded by friends and family. Steven was loved by so many and his smile was infectious. Please consider offering financial support to Steven’s family at this most difficult time to plan his final arrangements.

The campaign has raised more than $2,000 of its $15,000 goal as of noon Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Friends of Zografos said he was born on two wheels. He loved dirt bikes and was a skilled rider, they said.

"Rest in peace Steven Zografos. (I) watched the kid go from a PW 50 to all the big bikes. Kid even ripped wheelies by me while I waited in line at the palladium," friend Cameron Cybula posted on Facebook.

Several others posted that he was a loyal friend who had a bright future.

His family planned to place a cross at the site where he died on Tuesday, and his friends said they are planning a memorial dirt bike ride in his honor.

