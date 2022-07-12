Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Suffolk
    serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued With 60-70 MPH Wind Gusts, 1-Inch Hail, Lightning Possible
Lifestyle

Worcester Outranks Boston In WalletHub Study Of Most, Least Stressed Cities

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
A stressed woman at her computer
A stressed woman at her computer Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jan Vašek

Don't get too freaked out by reading this, but people in Boston seem to experience less stress than people in Worcester. 

According to WalletHub's list of Most & Least Stressed Cities, Worcester outranks Boston as a more stressful city.   

The Heart of the Commonwealth came in at number 106 while Beantown came in at number 122 out of 180 cities, according to the study. Both were the only cities from Massachusetts to appear on the list. 

The list was generated by analyzing 40 key metrics from average weekly working hours and unemployment rates to divorce and suicide rates, WalletHub said.

Other New England cities to make the cut were Bridgeport, Conn. (40), New Haven, Conn. (49), Providence, R.I. (83), Lewiston, Maine (86), Portland, Maine (171), Burlington, V.t. (173) and South Burlington, V.t. (181). 

You can check the full list by clicking here

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.