Worcester Outranks Boston In WalletHub Study Of Most, Least Stressed Cities

Don't get too freaked out by reading this, but people in Boston seem to experience less stress than people in Worcester.

According to WalletHub's list of Most & Least Stressed Cities, Worcester outranks Boston as a more stressful city.

The Heart of the Commonwealth came in at number 106 while Beantown came in at number 122 out of 180 cities, according to the study. Both were the only cities from Massachusetts to appear on the list.

The list was generated by analyzing 40 key metrics from average weekly working hours and unemployment rates to divorce and suicide rates, WalletHub said.

Other New England cities to make the cut were Bridgeport, Conn. (40), New Haven, Conn. (49), Providence, R.I. (83), Lewiston, Maine (86), Portland, Maine (171), Burlington, V.t. (173) and South Burlington, V.t. (181).

You can check the full list by clicking here.

