Worcester Eatery Serves Up Best Sandwich In Massachusetts, New Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Falafel
Falafel Photo Credit: Pixabay/Jeff Velis

A popular Massachusetts eatery that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine was selected as the restaurant that serves the best sandwiches in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That.

The website published its list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11.

The publication determined that Massachusetts' best sandwiches are the falafel and shawarma pita bread sandwiches served at Worcester eatery Shawarma Palace.

The restaurant is located at 20 Franklin St.

Read the full report from Eat This, Not That here.

