Worcester Diner Named Massachusetts' Best In Brand-New Rankings

A popular and historic eatery in Massachusetts was named the best diner in the state in a new list from Food & Wine.

Miss Worcester Diner, located at 300 Southbridge St. in Worcester, was named the best diner in Massachusetts in the publication's list of the best diners in every state, which was published on Friday, May 27.

Food & Wine said the diner is on the National Register of Historic Places and has remained a popular spot throughout its many years in business.

"Found this place about 3 years ago and I have been hooked ever since," Pauliny M. wrote in a Yelp review. "Very consistent and just such a cool place with character and great food! The crunchy French toast is my go to every time, it's a must! Also, one of the very few breakfast places that serves homemade hash, and it's so delicious! Absolutely love Miss Worcester Diner, definitely a family favorite."

Read the full list from Food & Wine here.

