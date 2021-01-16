Who Has The Best Chinese Food In Worcester County? Top Yelp-Reviewed Restaurants

There's never been a better time than now to enjoy some tasty takeout.

With COVID-19 restrictions keeping many of us home, knowing where to get the best delivery and pick-up meals is important.

Here are some of the top-reviewed Chinese restaurants in Worcester County according to local Yelp critics.

Silk Road Bistro, 150 Main St., Marlborough (508) 630-8946 - thesilkroadbistro.com

Big portions, good prices, quality food that’s consistently tasty is how many reviewers described Silk Road Bistro. People also complimented the restaurant on its excellent service and fresh ingredients. Among the recommended dishes were Mongolian beef, pork fried rice, Szechuan chicken chili bomb, and double-cooked pork.

“This place is great!,” said Sara S. of Westminster. “The food tastes so fresh and the quality of the ingredients is far better than your typical Chinese restaurant in this area. Even the plain white rice is delicious.”

Miku Sushi & Asian Cuisine, 184 West Boylston Street (Route 9), West Boylston (508) 835-1666

Wontons, chicken teriyaki, pork dumplings, Mongolian beef, and tempura were among the restaurant's dishes that received glowing reviews on Yelp. People were pleased with the price, “awesome” flavors, and attention to cleanliness.

“The eel, in particular, is delicious,” said Alex C. of West Boylston. “Excellent service, good prices, and one of my consistent favorite places for takeout.”

Gold Bowl Fitchburg, 22 Ashby State Rd., Fitchburg (978) 348-2088 - goldbowlfitchburg.com

The staff was given high praise at Gold Bowl as was the variety of exceptional dishes. Some of the dishes recommended by Yelpers were Shrimp with Salt and Pepper, crab rangoons, rice, spring rolls, hot ‘n’ sour soup, and Peking ravioli. One reviewer also noted that the Gold Bowl will deliver to campsites.

“Fast service and amazing food! Our go-to spot for Chinese food. They have all the plate combinations that your heart desires. And everything is hot and fresh,” said Christina B. of Marlborough. “If you’re in a hurry, they have a drive-thru.”

Asian Kitchen, 390 Main St., Oxford (508) 731-6918

“Amazing” was a word many reviewers used to describe the food at Asian Kitchen. People said they were impressed by the tasty food, clean restaurant, professional staff, and great customer service.

Dishes that particularly impressed reviewers included lo mein, General Tso’s chicken, egg rolls, beef chow fun, boneless spare ribs, and rice.

“A year later and I’m still mad I didn’t know about them sooner,” said Daisy E. of Oxford. “Always fresh, portions are huge, fried chicken (both spicy and regular) are to die for, chicken fingers, crab rangoon, and egg rolls are never soggy and always fried to perfection.”

Min’s Wok 582 West Boylston St., Worcester (508) 853-0988 minswok.net

People said they appreciate the service and fast delivery at Min’s Wok. The food was described as fantastic with extremely reasonable prices. Yelp reviewers highly recommended the following dishes: scallion pancakes, chicken fingers, Peking ravioli, fried rice, and sesame chicken

“We are always so stuck on our favorite,s but as we venture out a dish or two from one order to the next we discover even more to love about our beloved Min’s Wok,” said Dawn M. of Holden.

So, did Yelp get it right? If it's not on here, put the name of your favorite Chinese restaurant in the comments.

