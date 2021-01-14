What's The Best Sandwich In MA? Each States' Most Iconic Sandwiches, Food & Wine Says

In a celebration of lunch, Food & Wine magazine has come out with a list of the best sandiwches in every state.

And, in a move that supports the list’s acumen, the Fluffernutter was not chosen as THE sandwich of Massachusetts.

Can you guess what the top sandwich in Massachusetts is?

What makes a sandwich the “best” in each state, according to Food & Wine, is how iconic the food is. Visual appeal, trends, and availability were not considered. Also not allowed on the list: burgers, hotdogs, burritos, tacos, and barbecue. Sandwich legends only, the magazine said.

New England is known for several sandwiches - the chow mein, lobster roll, Fluffernutter, Italian grinder, and (at least according to New England Today) baked beans.

Massachusetts’ best sandwich, according to Food & Wine, is the clam roll - a grilled, buttery hotdog bun stuffed with tender, fried clams and served with tartar sauce and lemon.

The magazine will send you to Ipswich to get a clam roll, but locals know there are excellent clam rolls to be had west of I-495.

Among the best clam-roll-serving restaurants in the Central and Western Mass are Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton, Schermerhorn’s in Holyoke, Bernie’s Dining Depot in Chicopee, Wilbraham Seafoods, West Boylston Seafood, Eggroll Lady and Fish Shack or Herbie’s - both of Worcester, Salmon Run Fish House in Lee, and Pete’s Seafood in Greenfield.

In other nearby states, Food & Wine said the top sandwiches are:

Connecticut - Connecticut-style lobster roll. It's made with butter instead of mayonnaise.

Vermont - Jambon-beurre (which means “ham-butter”) is a fine ham on a crispy, toasted, buttered baguette.

New York - Thick-cut, hot pastrami on rye.

To see what the top sandwiches in other staters are, visit the story at Food & Wine online.

