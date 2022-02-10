Contact Us
Lifestyle

This Eatery Named Most Romantic Restaurant In Massachusetts

Nicole Valinote
Dessert served at Woods Hill Pier 4
Photo Credit: Rana R. / Yelp

A restaurant in Massachusetts may be the spot to check out this Valentine's Day, as a publication has named it the most romantic eatery in the state.

Woods Hill Pier 4 in Boston was named the state's most romantic restaurant by Eat This, Not That.

The publication shared a ranking of the most romantic restaurants in all 50 states on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Eat This, Not That cited the restaurant's views of the Boston Harbor and heated outdoor igloos among the reasons it was chosen.

The publication also recommended guests order the sunflower risotto.

"For appetizers, we had the beef tartare," Stephanie Q., of Boston, said in a Yelp review. "It was delicious. I had the duck leg confit for my main course. The duck was very tender and flavorful. All the food was very fresh. If you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply want to enjoy a nice meal by the water, you should come here."

The eatery is located at 300 Pier 4 Boulevard in Boston.

Learn more about the restaurant here.

