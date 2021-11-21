These Massachusetts Zip Codes Among Top 100 Priciest In Country, New Report Says

Seven of the top 100 most expensive zip codes in the United States this year are located in Massachusetts, according to a new report.

PropertyShark reported created this year's ranking of the top 100 most expensive zip codes in the US based on residential transactions closed between Jan. 1 and Oct. 22.

The number of Massachusetts zip codes included on the ranking increased from four included in 2020's list, to seven this year.

The following locations were included in the ranking:

02199, located in Boston, was ranked second, with a median sale price of $5,500,000

02554, located in Nantucket, was ranked 58th, with a median sale price of $2,000,000

02493, located in Weston in Middlesex County, was ranked 74th with a median sale price of $1,850,000

02481, located in Wellesley Hills in Norfolk County, was ranked 86th, with a median sale price of $1,756,000

02468, located in Waban in Middlesex County, was ranked 89th, with a median sale price of $1,695,000

02108, located in Boston, was ranked 91st, with a median sale price of $1,673,000

02535, located in Chilmark in Dukes County, was ranked 93rd, with a median sale price of $1,663,000

Check out the full list here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.