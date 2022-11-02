These Massachusetts Hotels Rate Among Top 10 In US In New Report

Two Massachusetts hotels are among the best in the country, according to a new TripAdvisor ranking.

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort off Cape Cod was ranked third in the travel website's 2021 list of the 25 highest-rated hotels in the United States, and the Mandarin Oriental in Boston was ranked eighth.

The Nantucket Hotel & Resort has received a 5/5 rating on TripAdvisor from more than 1,200 reviews.

Reviewers cited good service and the proximity to local shops and restaurants among the reasons they enjoyed their stay.

The Mandarin Oriental received a rating of 4.5/5 from more than 1,000 reviews.

The luxury hotel was cited by some reviewers for its spa services and quality room service options.

Check out the full TripAdvisor ranking here.

