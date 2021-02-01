See Where Massachusetts Ranks Among The Best States To Be Single

Even with the boost that COVID-19 has given to virtual dating, where a person physically lives still plays a major role in how easily one can score a date.

For its annual review of the “best states for singles,” WalletHub ranked the romantic environment of 50 states based on factors such as cost of living, demographics, employment, and the availability of things to do.

It turns out that Massachusetts is a pretty good place to find love, or just like, if you’re single. Massachusetts is the 12th best place for singles to live in the United States largely due to its many activities and established flock of singles frequently replenished by the state’s many college and university campuses.

THE BEST

The best states in which to be single are (starting with the best) Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Nowhere has more opportunities to get a date than Florida, according to the survey, and there’s only one other place in the U.S. with more fun date-night activities than Pennsylvania (the most fun place is New York).

The cheapest place to go on a date is Utah. The most expensive place to go on a date is New York, WalletHub said.

The states with the most online-dating opportunities are Washington, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Utah.

THE WORST

States with the least online-dating ops are Mississippi, Arkansas, New Mexico, and Louisiana

The worst states in which to be single are (starting with the worst) New Mexico, West Virginia, North Dakota, and Hawaii.

New Mexico has very little for singles to do, according to the WalletHub survey, and North Dakota has the smallest subset of singles out of any state in the nation.

Among the specific factors WalletHub considered when making its ranking were: the average costs of beer, wine, a haircut, and movie; the underemployment rate; number of restaurants per capita; access to bars; and online dating safety (cybercrime rate).

To see the full WalletHub report on the best and worst states for singles to live 2021, visit WalletHub online wallethub.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.