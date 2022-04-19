Restaurant With New Location In Worcester Hailed For 'Biggest Burritos'

A new Massachusetts restaurant that offers a wide selection of burritos has seen praise for its large portion sizes.

Cali-Ritos Burrito Grill operates three locations, including two in New Bedford and the new eatery in Worcester.

The Worcester restaurant is located at 394 Belmont St., and serves a variety of burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, quesadillas and more.

The restaurant has seen early praise from several online reviews, who cited the filling portions and good service.

"The steak burrito had to be one of the biggest burritos I've ever had! It will fill you up quickly! The steak could stand a little more seasoning too," S D., of Paxton, wrote in a Yelp review of the new restaurant. "The guacamole was on point! Very well seasoned and will leave you scraping the bowl for every last bit! I would definitely come back again to try the rest of the menu."

"Ordered the Birria tacos and chicken burrito with added guacamole," wrote C. S. in a Google review. "Both were extremely delicious, service was fast, will definitely return."

Learn more about the restaurant and its hours here.

