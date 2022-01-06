Nation's Four Top Pizzerias Are All In New England, According To These Rankings

Four New England pizzerias have topped the list in a new ranking of the best pizza joints in the United States.

KOA.com, a website that focuses on information for camping trips and RVing, created a ranking of the top 20 pizza shops.

The site listed Slab, located in Portland, Maine, as its top pizza joint, followed by Al Forno, in Providence, Rhode Island.

Regina Pizza, located in Boston, was ranked third thanks to its thin-crust pies made in a brick oven. The website reported that the eatery uses a recipe that is more than 100 years old.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, located in New Haven, was ranked fourth. The website recommended the pizzeria's White Clam Pizza and noted that the eatery has been open since 1925.

Check out the full ranking here.

