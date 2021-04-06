Local Meal-Delivery Service Dad's Keto Kitchen Gets Rave Reviews For Flavorful, Healthy Food

A home-based “keto bakery” has moved into a professional kitchen and started a meal and baked goods delivery service specializing in healthy foods that fall within the scope of a high-protein, low-sugar diet.

Dad’s Keto Kitchen in Oxford is a delivery-only service for Southern Worcester County that is similar to other meal-box subscription plans.

The menu is based on the “ketogenic” diet which seeks to reduce inflammation and unnecessary weight gain through proper food selection. The menu is high-protein and low-carb with no gluten and reduced sugar.

The online ordering menu changes weekly and has included items such as cookies, meatballs, taco pockets, pizza, mac n cheese, “whipped cups,” chicken cacciatore, BBQ meatloaf, muffins, and pie.

Online reviews of Dad’s Keto Kitchen have been largely positive. Facebook foodie Jaime L. said he was wary of signing up for a home-meal delivery service as none of them seemed to meet his needs. Then he heard about Dad’s.

“A friend of mine told me about Dad's Keto Kitchen, and I figured I'd give it a try since that is how I prefer to eat and it would support a local business,” Jaime L. said in a Facebook review. “The food is really yummy and it also helps me to keep on track for my dietary goals. It is perfect for the days that I come home from work and do not have the energy to cook. This company is fantastic and the customer service is fantastic too.”

Christian Leatham is the chef/owner of Dad’s Keto Kitchen. He launched as a home-based bakery out of his Webster apartment in 2019 but was shut down by the local board of health for not having all of his food handling licenses in order.

The public ordeal soured Leatham on the city, according to an archived Worcester Telegram & Gazette article, and he reopened Dad’s Keto Kitchen in a professional kitchen in Oxford in mid-2019.

Facebook foodie Melissa T. said she has been ordering deliveries from Dad’s for months and enjoying the varied menu.

“I’ve been enjoying everything I get from here over the last month or so! It’s affordable, delicious, large variety, and convenient!! I like to always order the keto chocolate chip cookies to have a snack in the house that feels like I’m cheating on keto but I’m not,” Melissa T. said in a Facebook review. “All of the menu items have been great to complement other snacks or meals that I have throughout the day! Highly recommend giving them a shot if you’ve been doing keto or considering doing it!!”

The cost of a Dad’s delivery depends on what’s ordered. In May, Dad’s had a subscription meal plan of 5 meals per week for $60. Pricing information wasn’t readily available on Dad’s website on Monday, March 15, but that could be because new menus are posted each Tuesday.

Dad’s Keto Kitchen in Oxford is a delivery-only service open seven days a week, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dad’s delivers to about 30 towns in Southern Worcester County including Webster, Shrewsbury, Northbridge, Sturbridge, Worcester, Auburn, Charlton, Leicester, and Hopedale. Delivery is available to several Connecticut towns, as well: Thompson, Quinebaug, and North Grosvernordale. Spot deliveries can also be arranged at one of the kitchen’s 12 public meeting drop-off locations.

Contact Dad’s Keto Kitchen at (508) 458-6085 or dadsketo.com.

